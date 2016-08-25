New underground cables to improve Pont’s power supply

Residents in Ponteland are set to benefit from a £1million investment in their local power network.

Northern Powergrid has appointed Clancy Docwra Limited to complete the improvement project.

Works have started this week at Cheviot View and people in the area have been told that there will be traffic disruption as a result of roadworks, although the electricity distribution company says it is ‘making every effort to minimise the impact’.

Clancy Docwra is installing 7.5 kilometres of 20,000 volt underground cables along a section of the A696 to improve reliability of supply – replacing the overhead power lines that currently deliver power to Ponteland.

The route crosses the River Pont, following the road to the junction with Darras Road before turning left and going to the Ponteland South substation, which is located adjacent to the Waitrose store.

Alister Gregory, project engineer at Northern Powergrid, said: “We’re significantly upgrading the power supply to ensure the network is less vulnerable to severe weather. The overhead power lines that currently supply Ponteland will remain in place and act as a back-up supply.

“As with any construction works there will be some disruption to traffic, but we’re making every effort to minimise the impact.

“Where possible, our contractors are using trenchless technology to install ducts and cabling, with re-instatement work carried out as quickly as possible.

“We hope that residents and commuters will bear with us while we make this significant investment to ensure that Ponteland has a reliable, resilient and robust power supply for many years to come.”

The improvement works are due to be completed by mid March. The company has directly contacted residents who live along the A696 route.

Courtesy boards will remain on site during all phases of the construction.

The planned works will not affect residents’ power supplies, but anyone with a general inquiry about them can contact Clancy Docwra’s 24-hour helpline on 0800 6345944 or Northern Powergrid’s customer care team on 0800 2987769 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) – email cus.serv@northernpowergrid.com