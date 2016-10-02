New village post office will open next week

The date for the opening of the new Ellington Post Office ‘local’ service has been announced.

It will start at 1pm on Thursday, October 6. The branch is moving to Bank Top Stores, Front Street, from nearby premises in the same street that will close at the same time on the same day.

The service will be provided at an open-plan counter position integrated into the retail counter, instead of from a separate screened counter.

The opening hours will increase by an extra 69 hours a week as the service will be available during the store’s opening hours – 5.30am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 6am to 10pm on Sunday.

Local residents and small business customers will still be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails resources.

Regional manager Suzanne Richardson said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these things are to local residents.”