Next set for opening

The new Next store in Morpeth opens tomorrow at 10am.

The popular retailer will join Home Bargains and Pets at Home, which opened earlier this summer at the town centre development on the former Morrisons store site.

As well as clothing, such as collections of the latest styles, it contains a home department and a Costa Coffee section.

Next is hosting some big giveaways to celebrate the opening. The first 30 people in the queue tomorrow will be given a ‘Golden’ envelope. All of the envelopes contain a gift card of between £5 and £50 to spend in store.

The company will also be running a competition tomorrow for one lucky customer to win a £250 gift card.