NHS trust will start foundation group

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has become one of only four organisations in England to be given the green light to establish a ‘foundation group’.

Together, they will spearhead new ways of working and share expertise and best practice to help improve quality and efficiency throughout the NHS for the wider benefit of patient care.

Through the Northumbria Foundation Group, a range of clinical and corporate support services will be available to other parts of the NHS.

Using best practice models in areas such as productivity and clinical effectiveness, the ultimate goal is to improve patient care, experience and quality of services.

David Evans, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our vision for Northumbria Foundation Group is very simple – it is about sharing our experiences and the knowledge we have gained to collaborate with other organisations for the greater good of the NHS as a whole.

“For many years we have been at the forefront of innovation in the NHS, pushing the boundaries of excellence, pioneering new models of care and always thinking one step ahead about the challenges of delivering modern healthcare.

“The NHS is constantly changing, the needs of our patients are constantly changing and as medicine and technology advances, we must keep pace and create a healthcare system which switches our focus on prevention and keeping people well.

“We are very proud to play our part in embracing these national challenges, which the NHS is collectively facing.”

The other foundation group leaders accredited by the NHS Improvement organisation are Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust.

The accreditation process looked at each potential foundation group leader’s current quality and financial performance, as well as its management capacity and capability, to ensure that it is starting from a sound position to deliver the plans.

Specific improvement areas include clinical and financial viability, the efficiency and quality of clinical services and creating better and more sustainable services for patients.

Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS Improvement, said: “The foundations groups are a great example of how we can ensure as many patients as possible benefit from the best leadership the NHS has to offer.

“Being in a group isn’t right for everyone. The accreditation process considered not only the quality of services on offer and that the management trusts have, but also the benefits that trusts will get from being part of a group and the potential risks they face.”