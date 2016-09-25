Non-stop badminton event raises big total

A sports club in Morpeth has raised over £3,000 to help babies requiring special care in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Every year, the Riverside Leisure Centre Badminton Club does a marathon fund-raising activity in aid of a charity.

The good cause it chose to support for its 2016 event was Bright Northumbria – Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s charity – specifically to support the special care baby unit at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital near Cramlington.

Two of the club’s members, Jack and Ben Thorpe, received care in the unit when it was located at Wansbeck General Hospital.

To raise the funds, the club challenged itself to keep at least one badminton shuttlecock in the air for 24 hours. To achieve this, more than 75 members took part in a series of badminton matches.

Players from as young as seven and over the age of 70 participated.

Head coach Karen Davison said: “We know lots of children and their families who’ve received care and support from the special care baby unit and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who took part and supported us.

“This year’s fund-raiser was once again a fantastic event. A big thank you to the Riverside Leisure Centre for giving us the courts for free and Yehlex for donating the shuttlecocks, which enabled all the money we raised to go to the Bright charity.”