Northbound A1 reopens in Northumberland, but road remains very busy

A crash on the A1 north of Morpeth, which had completely closed the road northbound, has now been cleared to allow traffic to move again.

An earlier Northumbria Police statement said: ‘At around 1pm, officers received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the stretch of road that is currently down to just one lane due to roadworks.

‘Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured, but the incident has blocked the road and traffic is at a standstill.

‘Emergency services are doing all they can to get things moving’ but motorists travelling north are advised to use an alternative route until the vehicles involved can be moved.

‘Those currently stuck in the congestion are asked to remain patient as we do all we can to clear the road.’