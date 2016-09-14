Northumbria in Bloom winners revealed

Northumbria in Bloom has today announced the winners of this year’s competition.

This year, there a special Champion of Champions class was introduced for places that have been consistent Northumbria in Bloom category winners for many years.

The villages of Moorsholm and Warkworth, and towns Sedgefield and Morpeth, along with Durham City, went head-to-head in a closely-fought contest in July. After careful deliberation, the judges handed the prize to Durham, which is declared the Northumbria in Bloom Champion of Champions 2016.

Chairman Mrs Eileen Burn said: “In spite of some terrible weather conditions this year, with many places in our region being devastated by floods in the winter, we have seen more than ever what communities can achieve with horticulture in their own villages and towns.

“Bloom is such a force for good and it has been encouraging to welcome more entries to the competition this year.

“The hard work that Bloom groups do is not simply for the Northumbria in Bloom judges’ benefit. Their achievements make the places they live in look good and are for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.”

Northumbria In Bloom 2016 Main Category Awards

Best Small Village: Stanghow

Best Village: Middleton In Teesdale

Best Large Village: Bellingham

Best Small Town: Corbridge

Best Town: Alnwick

Best Large Town: Chester Le Street

Best Urban Community: Belmont

Best Coastal Resort: Saltburn By The Sea

Most Improved Entry (1-8), The Whickham Award: Dinnington

Best Overall Entry (1-8), The Percy Boydell Award: Corbridge

Champion Of Champions, The Bob Woolley Award: Durham

Growing Together For Schools: Abbeyfields School, Morpeth

Special Awards

Best Business Park: Rainton Bridge South Business Park, Hetton-Le-Hole

Best Care/Residential/Retirement Village: Middleton Hall Convalescent Home, Middleton St George

Best Religious Establishment: St Lawrence Church, Warkworth

Best Commercial Premises: Heighleygate Garden Centre, Morpeth

Best Pub/Hotel: The White Swan Inn, Dinnington

Best Conservation Project: The Valley Gardens, Saltburn

Best Railway/Bus/Metro Station: Alnmouth Station

Best Park: Ridley Park, Blyth, and Castle Vale Park, Berwick (Joint Winners)

Best Shopping Precinct/Arcade: Sanderson Arcade With The Chamber Of Trade, Morpeth

Best Private Garden: 61 Station Road, Sedgefield

Best Sports Ground: Brass Castle Golf Club, Marton West

Best Residential Community: Tanners Row, Hexham

Best Allotments: Westfield Allotments, Bellingham

Best Tourist & Visitor Attraction: The Alnwick Garden

Discretionary Award: The Memorial Garden, Grangetown