Northumbria in Bloom winners revealed

Northumbria in Bloom has today announced the winners of this year’s competition.
This year, there a special Champion of Champions class was introduced for places that have been consistent Northumbria in Bloom category winners for many years.
The villages of Moorsholm and Warkworth, and towns Sedgefield and Morpeth, along with Durham City, went head-to-head in a closely-fought contest in July. After careful deliberation, the judges handed the prize to Durham, which is declared the Northumbria in Bloom Champion of Champions 2016.
Chairman Mrs Eileen Burn said: “In spite of some terrible weather conditions this year, with many places in our region being devastated by floods in the winter, we have seen more than ever what communities can achieve with horticulture in their own villages and towns.
“Bloom is such a force for good and it has been encouraging to welcome more entries to the competition this year.
“The hard work that Bloom groups do is not simply for the Northumbria in Bloom judges’ benefit. Their achievements make the places they live in look good and are for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.”
Northumbria In Bloom 2016 Main Category Awards
Best Small Village: Stanghow
Best Village: Middleton In Teesdale
Best Large Village: Bellingham
Best Small Town: Corbridge
Best Town: Alnwick
Best Large Town: Chester Le Street
Best Urban Community: Belmont
Best Coastal Resort: Saltburn By The Sea
Most Improved Entry (1-8), The Whickham Award: Dinnington
Best Overall Entry (1-8), The Percy Boydell Award: Corbridge
Champion Of Champions, The Bob Woolley Award: Durham
Growing Together For Schools: Abbeyfields School, Morpeth
Special Awards
Best Business Park: Rainton Bridge South Business Park, Hetton-Le-Hole
Best Care/Residential/Retirement Village: Middleton Hall Convalescent Home, Middleton St George
Best Religious Establishment: St Lawrence Church, Warkworth
Best Commercial Premises: Heighleygate Garden Centre, Morpeth
Best Pub/Hotel: The White Swan Inn, Dinnington
Best Conservation Project: The Valley Gardens, Saltburn
Best Railway/Bus/Metro Station: Alnmouth Station
Best Park: Ridley Park, Blyth, and Castle Vale Park, Berwick (Joint Winners)
Best Shopping Precinct/Arcade: Sanderson Arcade With The Chamber Of Trade, Morpeth
Best Private Garden: 61 Station Road, Sedgefield
Best Sports Ground: Brass Castle Golf Club, Marton West
Best Residential Community: Tanners Row, Hexham
Best Allotments: Westfield Allotments, Bellingham
Best Tourist & Visitor Attraction: The Alnwick Garden
Discretionary Award: The Memorial Garden, Grangetown
