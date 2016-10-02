Opening days are cut at five waste sites

The county council has confirmed that the opening days at five waste sites will be reduced as part of its ‘necessary’ cost-cutting measures resulting from the latest reduction in its budget.

From Tuesday, household waste recovery centres at Kirkley West Thorn, near Ponteland, Allendale, Haltwhistle, North Sunderland and Wooler will open four days a week – Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays – down from seven days a week.

The opening times of 8am to 6pm in the winter (November 1 to March 31) and 8am to 7.30pm in the summer (April 1 to October 31) will remain unchanged.

At a meeting in June, members of Ponteland Town Council raised concerns that this measure could lead to an increase in fly-tipping.