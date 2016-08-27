Opportunity to play round of golf in aid of good cause

Residents across Northumberland are invited to take part in a charity’s annual golf day.

The event in aid of MS Research and Relief Fund (MSRRF) will be held at Arcot Hall Golf Club in Cramlington.

Funds raised on the day will help fitness instructors and complementary therapists provide free support to people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) – a chronic disease of the central nervous system that can cause a range of symptoms.

The majority of MSRRF’s services are offered at Benmar House in Morpeth, but the charity also provides outreach services in other parts of Northumberland and the North East.

At the annual golf day, there will be 18 holes of golf, a hot buffet and prizes and the cost is £120 per team of four.

Sue Dowson, service development officer at MSRRF, said: “All the money raised will help MSRRF provide more hours of free physical therapy and complementary services for people and families affected by MS in the North East.”

To register for the event, which will take place on Thursday, September 8, or for more information about MSRRF, call the charity on 01670 505829.