Parish to receive extra grass cutting

Extra grass cutting will take place in Hadston and surrounding areas this winter to catch up with missed trims during the summer season.

Katherine Glenn, from Isos Housing, attended East Chevington Parish Council last Monday after concerns about the tidiness of the area.

She said that Isos had faced a ‘significant issue’ – which started in June – which impacted on grass cutting.

She told the meeting that one of the subcontractors stopped working for contractor Ground Control, which stretched resources, especially as it was in the grass-growing season.

A new subcontractor has now been appointed and efforts are on going to catch up.

She said: “There wasn’t the amount of subcontractors who could pick up the work for a massive area like Hadston and this has had a bigger impact than it should have done.

“We have got a new subcontractor in place and they have got the maps and work is on-going to familiarise themselves with the area. It will take time to get back on track and there are some areas that they are still working on.

“We will be doing some catch up work over the winter – more so than we normally do.”

She said that the contract will go out to tender at some point over the next few years.

Coun Scott Dickinson said: “Last year everything was running smoothly. It is unfortunate that the sub-contractor wasn’t able to continue. There is disparity in the parish, because the county council cuts its areas weekly, while Isos cuts fortnightly.

“I hope the council bids for the contract in partnership with Isos in the future, to help with consistency.”

Concerns were also raised about tree stumps breaking up numerous paths. Coun Anthony Reay said it was a hazard.