Parking issue raised by business owners

Northumberland County Council is set to take action following concerns over new short-stay parking at a Morpeth car park.

A dozen red parking bays at the St James facility in Wellway were put in place earlier this month. The maximum stay in them is three hours.

They used to be long stay, like the rest of the car park.

David and Michelle Muse, owners of nearby Morpeth Motaparts, agree with the council’s reasoning for trying to free up more spaces in a town centre car park.

But they added: “The only notice explaining the red bays is at the front of the car park and the new bays are at the rear, so residents who park here often could get caught out because they can walk through an alleyway after parking their car – they don’t need to walk to the front.

“The council could attach signage to the wall next to these spaces or paint a ‘short stay’ message by the bays.”

A county council spokeswoman said: “Details of the short-stay bays are included on the main conditions of use sign in the car park and there are also warning signs at the exits asking if you have displayed a parking disc.

“We have, however, taken on board comments from members of the public and have ordered an additional sign to be placed right next to the bays.”