Peterlee artist displays beautiful work at Durham Cathedral

Art lovers are in for a treat at a new exhibition by a Peterlee-based artist.

Stuart Fisher, 62, has presented a beautiful range of watercolour paintings depicting scenes from Durham and beyond in what is his fifth exhibition at Durham Cathedral.

Entitled ‘Adventures in Architecture’ the collection of 14 new paintings will be on display at the Cathedral Undercroft Restaurant for two months from tomorrow.

Mr Fisher, who lives with his wife at their home and studio on Askerton Drive, believes the show is his best body of work yet.

He said: “This exhibition is the best body of work I have exhibited so far and will include paintings depicting, Durham City, London, Prague, Venice, Sorrento and Capri.

“Additionally two of the exhibited paintings were shortlisted for final judging in this year’s Sunday Times Watercolour Competition.

“This follows the recent publication of 75 of my paintings in my book called ‘Mostly Durham.’

“The works on display are all watercolour paintings which I have created from photographs taken on my travels.”

Before becoming a professional artist 11 years ago, Mr Fisher was an architect for Durham County Council for 34 years, winning an award from the City of Durham Trust for the best building in Durham in 2006 which was the Science Learning Centre North East.

He said his architect background has heavily influenced his work which has featured in over 20 exhibitions.

“My art was something that started out as a hobby before I became professional 11 years ago.

“Those who are interested in coming to my exhibition can expect to see a works with a dramatic architectural composition.”