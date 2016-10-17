Photo contest showcases the beauty of the region

A photographic competition to promote the region and help boost tourism is being launched today.

Organised by Northumbrian Water and the North East England Chamber of Commerce, the competition aims to capture as many different views of the region as possible.

Ben Powick, Chamber policy adviser said: "As part of our manifesto commitments, we want to see a global and connected North East, that has a huge array of destinations to visit, stay in and see, whether you are local to the region, from the wider UK or an overseas visitor. This is a brilliant opportunity to showcase what this region has to offer, from hidden gems to internationally iconic sites."

Louise Hunter, director of corporate affairs at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are lucky enough to live in a region with stunning landscapes and vibrant cities, historic towns and gorgeous beaches – what better way to celebrate our unique beauty than by capturing it on camera.

“I genuinely can’t wait to see the entries, having been inspired by some of the breathtaking photography submitted when Northumbrian Water did our own #NECoast Twitter takeover – I really hope people embrace this competition and share some of our region’s undiscovered gems, best hotspots and their favourite locations to relax and enjoy.”

The first prize for the competition is a weekend for two people at one of Northumbrian Water’s Kielder Lodges in Northumberland. There is also a Chamber President’s prize of a bottle of champagne.

People can enter via Twitter, the details of which will be released on the Chamber’s website, and through @NEEChamber Entrants tweet a picture of why they think the North East is a great place to visit, along with the hashtag #VisitNorthEastEngland and tagging the company they work for. As long as they work for an employer based in the North East, they are eligible to enter.

The closing date for the competition is Friday, November 4, and the winners will be announced on Monday, November 14.

As part of the campaign, tourism businesses around the region will get the chance to publish information on themselves on an interactive map. This promotional tool will be formally launched on the day the winners are announced. It will be continually updated with new businesses so it becomes a definitive guide to the region’s tourism economy.