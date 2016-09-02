Pikachu helps launch scheme’s second store

The busy summer for retail in an area of Morpeth town centre has continued with the opening of Home Bargains.

Dransfield Properties has been delivering the £7million scheme that has transformed the former Morrisons supermarket in Stanley Terrace into three new units.

The Home Bargains Morpeth official opening event featured special appearances from Pikachu the Pokemon and Mr Muscle.

Pets at Home opened earlier this month and the official launch for Home Bargains took place on Saturday.

The event featured a special appearance from a children’s favourite, Pikachu the Pokemon, as well as Mr Muscle.

The company, which is one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, is creating up to 50 new jobs in the community with its latest store.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “The store opening was a great success and we’d like to thank Morpeth residents for their warm welcome.

“We’re thrilled by the response we’ve already seen from shoppers in Morpeth and are looking forward to seeing even more new customers come through the doors.

“We’d also like to thank all staff members for ensuring the launch day ran as smoothly as possible.

“Stanley Terrace will be a great location for us and we’re pleased to be a new addition to the local business community.”

The 11,200 sq ft unit will offer shoppers a range of products including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Next is the other retailer in the former Morrisons scheme. It is due to open its unit in October.

In addition, the first phase of the development delivered the expansion of the Morpeth Larder, including a stunning new Al Fresco dining area that has proved popular with shoppers over the summer.

The business has also just expanded its indoor seating area.

At Dransfield’s Sanderson Arcade shopping centre, planning is well under way for its autumn activities and it is involved in the organisation of this year’s Morpeth Food and Drink Festival on October 1 that will include dozens of traders showcasing their products and cooking demonstrations.

Its newest store Seasalt, which sells women’s clothing and accessories, recently marked six months of trading in Morpeth.