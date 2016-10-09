Planned roadworks on A1 and A19 in Northumberland and North Tyneside this week

The following roadworks are being planned by Highways England for Northumberland and North Tyneside during the coming week.

A1 Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night-time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. There will also be a 24-hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the project is completed.

A1 Brownieside, Northumberland: There will be a lane closure north and southbound for inspection work. This will take place on Wednesday (October 12) between 9am and 4pm.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be various phases of overnight lane and carriageway closures north and southbound between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes on both the A19 and the A1058 Coast Road.

Roadworks further afield:

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar: There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From tomorrow (Monday, October 10) to Thursday (October 13) there will be a closure northbound between junction 50 and Scotch Corner and southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51 between 8pm and 6am. All closures will have diversions in place. From tomorrow (Monday, October 10) to Friday (October 14), Scotch Corner will be closed with traffic being diverted up and over the junction. The project is due to be completed by summer 2017.

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, Newcastle: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly night time northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates.

A1 Kenton Bar Interchange, Newcastle: There will be various phases of north and southbound lane, slip road and carriageway closures for resurfacing work. This will take place until Friday (October 14) between 8pm and 6am.

A696 Newcastle Airport to Woolsington, Newcastle: There will be a carriageway closure north and southbound for maintenance work. This will take place from Friday (October 14) until early November between 8pm and 6am, with diversions in place.

A1M junction 62, County Durham: There will be various phases of north and southbound slip road closures for resurfacing work. This will take place from until Tuesday, October 18, between 8pm and 6am.

A1M junction 61, County Durham: There will be a closure of the northbound exit slip road for resurfacing work. This will take place from Thursday (October 13) to the following Monday (October 17), between 8pm and 6am, with a diversion in place.

A19 Leven Valley Viaduct: The northbound A19 will be closed as it crosses the Leven Valley Viaduct, which is between the A174 Parkway junction and the A67 Crathorne junction. The closure will be overnight between 8pm and 6am to replace the bridge joint on the Viaduct. Traffic will travel on a contraflow on the southbound carriageway with a 50mph speed limit in place until the end of October. A speed restriction of 50mph will be in place on both carriageways during the day with a 40mph limit on the northbound carriageway over the bridge itself.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday, October 7, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."