Planned roadworks on A1 in Northumberland and other areas

Motorists planning to travel on the A1 in Northumberland and south of the county in the week ahead are being urged to take account of the following roadworks.

At Seaton Burn, there will be phases of lane closures north and southbound for inspection work.

This will take place tomorrow and Tuesday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

In the Morpeth area, there will be work on-going until spring 2017 in connection with the new bypass project.

This includes various phases of day-time and night-time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place.

There will also be a 24-hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the scheme is completed.

At the Kenton Bar Interchange in the Newcastle area, there will be various phases of north and southbound lane, slip road and carriageway closures for resurfacing work from tomorrow to Monday, October 24 between 8pm and 6am.

There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct on the A1 due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints and there will be weekly night time northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates.

At the A1M junction 62 in County Durham, there will be various phases of north and southbound slip road closures for resurfacing work.

This will take place from Friday to Tuesday, October 18 between 8pm and 6am.

Major roadworks are also taking place on the A19 at Silverlink in North Tyneside.

There will be various phases of overnight lane closures between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement works. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.