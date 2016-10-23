Planning bids submitted to county council

The following planning appli-cations have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.
Hebron: Mr and Mrs Gawthorpe, Hepstrother, Fairmoor, proposed erection of single dwelling with associated access and parking.
Longhirst: Longhirst Developments Limited, Longhirst Hall, variation of condition 2 (plans) pursuant to planning permission 14/02116/FUL to allow a more sympathetic and functional restoration and conversion of the building.
Longhorsley: EE Limited, Orange communications mast, Longhorsley, install three antennas onto existing mast, one equipment cabinet and minor ancillary works.
Ponteland: Mr and Mrs J Bonnar, 1 The Crofts, proposed single storey extension to rear to form family room and kitchen and extension of boundary wall enclosing rear garden to side; Mr Sam Newbury, land north west of Clickemin Farmhouse, proposed detached two-storey dwelling; Mr Ben Ralston, trees north of Riverside, works to affect tree roots on a tree subject to a tree preservation order; Mr and Mrs Andrew Young, land north of Dyke House, The Avenue, Medburn, construction of two new residential dwellings and associated landscaping; Miss Helen Nicholson, 24 Longmeadows, Darras Hall, proposed conservatory and garage extension, with bedroom above and dormer windows; Mr and Mrs Mark Harding, 20 Parklands, Darras Hall, proposed front and rear extensions and garage extension; Mr Steven Lawrenson, The Dairy, High Callerton, proposed garage.
Netherwitton: Mr David Meldrum, land west of Beacon Hill Lodge, proposed development of access tracks for maintenance purposes and access onto adopted highway (retrospective); Mr C McDonald, Hill End U6047 (Hartburn Grange junction to Hill Top junction), Longwitton, construction of extension to livestock building.
Stamfordham: Mr Roy Henderson, Henderson Lodge, Eachwick, variation of condition 2 (approved plans) and condition 5 (fuels) in relation to planning application 15/01140/RENE – change Farm 2000 boiler to Dragon biomass boiler and also to include untreated wood pallets.
Stannington: Mr M Wiliams, land to the west of 45 Station Road, erection of two residential units.
Wallington Demesne: Mrs Alyson Gordon, former garage site (Plot 2), Scots Gap, proposed erection of single detached dwelling.
