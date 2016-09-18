Plans drawn up for mast to improve phone signal

A pre-planning application has been submitted for new telecommunications equipment to be sited at Broomhill Farm Road, South Broomhill.

The scheme comes as part of Telefonica UK Limited and Vodafone Limited’s continued network improvement programme.

○ The new CCTV system for Hadston is due to be installed later this month. Coun Scott Dickinson said that staff are looking at upgrading the CCTV at Hadston House.

○ Coun Fred Thurgood raised concerns about grass cutting at Red Row Welfare. His criticisms included county-council operatives leaving grass cuttings on the football field. Coun Dickinson said he would look at the issue.

○ Coun Rev Sue Reilly said that some of the letters on the war memorial have lost their paint. East Chevington Parish Council chairman Paul Claridge said he would get a cost for having the work done.

○ Hadston House received a five-star rating, as part of the Food Standards Agency’s national food-hygiene scheme.