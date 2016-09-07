Plenty of entries to see at annual show

The 39th annual Ponteland Parish Flower Show will be held in Ponteland Memorial Hall on Saturday from 1pm to 4.30pm.

There are 133 classes covering flowers, vegetables, fruit, children’s activities, cookery, handicrafts, art, wine and photography. Children’s entries are free.

You can see the schedule via the pontelandflowershow.co.uk website and paper schedules with entry forms are available in Ponteland Library, other locations in Ponteland and also in Heddon-on-the-Wall and Belsay.

The staging of entries windows are 7pm to 9pm Friday and 8am to 10.30am Saturday, judging starts at 11am.

For more information, call show chairman Syd Cowan on 01661 824459.