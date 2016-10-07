Plenty of tasty treats at coffee mornings

Star bakers were out in force across Northumberland to raise funds for a good cause.

Pictured above are the organisers of the Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning that took place last Friday at St George’s United Reformed Church in Morpeth. Macmillan Coffee Mornings were also held in Longhorsley and Netherwitton, among other places.

The Morpeth branch of Leeds Building Society is supporting the charity by selling Macmillan Cancer Support pin badges for a suggested donation of £1 until Monday, October 31.

