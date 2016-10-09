Plenty of tasty treats on offer at county event

Picture by Jane Coltman.

Picture by Jane Coltman.

Dawn Goodwill-Evans, Active Northumberland’s tourism development officer, is pictured above with some of the exhibitors at the Produced in Northumberland trade event that recently took place in Morpeth Town Hall.

Producers and businesses which make, use and promote food and drink made in the county attended for tastings, demonstrations and workshops.

