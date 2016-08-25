Plenty to enjoy and purchase at teen market

Visitors to Newbiggin sea front this Sunday will be able to enjoy live street performances and purchase goods produced by young people.

Newbiggin Teenage Market will be the second such event to take place in Northumberland this year, organised by Northumberland County Council’s Youth Service.

Those involved have already said that they will be producing and/or selling cakes, sweets, mugs, t-shirts, phone covers and more, as well as running a tombola and fun stalls including hook-a-duck.

Local county councillor and deputy business chair of the county council, Liz Simpson, is markets champion for the county and she is looking forward to this exciting event in her own community.

She said: “The teenage market is a national initiative that gives young people a free platform to showcase their creative talents.

“At Newbiggin on Sunday, we have stalls for groups and individual young people to hone their enterprise skills, raise money for themselves, their clubs or chosen charities and get a taste of what having a market stall is like.

“It is an opportunity for them to trial new business ideas and sell creative products.

“Whilst some teenagers are selling their wares, others may be engaged in a street performance and I can’t wait to see them all.”

The market will take place from 11am to 3pm. There are extra stalls available if any more teenagers would like to join in and trade on the day.

For more details on how to get involved, call Mike Kelcey on 01670 620323 or email michael.kelcey@northumberland.gov.uk or call Neil Brown, markets manager, on 07909 688174 or email neil.brown@northumberland.gov.uk