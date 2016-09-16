Police issue appeal for missing Northumberland man

Police are asking for the public's help to trace a missing Northumberland man.

Rikki Broom, 32, from Richard Street, in Blyth, was reported as missing on Tuesday at 6pm. He was last seen at the RVI in Newcastle.

He is described as a white man, 5 ' 8" tall, slim build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a greyT-shirt and black and red shorts.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are carrying out inquiries to locate Rikki. Officers are appealing for Rikki to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises him to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 984 13/09/16.