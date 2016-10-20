Police welcome more crimes being reported in Northumbria force area

New statistics show that crime increased by 35 per cent over the past year in the Northumbria Police force area, but user satisfaction is the second highest in the country.

The User Satisfaction Survey, for the 12 months ending June 2016, found that 90 per cent of victims in Northumbria were satisfied with the service they received, placing Northumbria Police as the second best force in the country for victim service.

The quarterly Crime Statistics, which give an overview of crime in England and Wales, show an increase in crime across 39 forces – Northumbria’s increase was 35 per cent.

Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird said: “When you delve under the headline figures, you see that Northumbria Police is getting it right. We have seen an increased confidence of victims to report crimes, this is to be welcomed.

“I want every victim of crime to report it. If it makes us top of the league table, so be it, as by getting this information, it allows us to ensure victims get the help and support they need.

“It also allows police officers to investigate the crime and do all they can to get a conviction.”

Ms Baird will continue to challenge the Chief Constable on his delivery strategy to ensure Northumbria Police continues to do all it can to tackle crime wherever it occurs.

She added: “These figures show that we will take action, we have a higher charge and caution rate compared to the national average and a lower rate of outcomes where the victim does not support action or where no suspect is identified. Local residents can continue to be assured that when crime happens we take action.”

Deputy Chief Constable Winton Keenan said: “Northumbria is a very safe place to live, work or visit and we work hard every day keeping it that way.

“These figures clearly do not correspond to an actual increase in crimes being committed, they reflect the improvements we have made in the way we record them.

“In addition, we continue to actively encourage and support victims to come forward and are pleased that these figures show more and more people have the confidence to do so.

“In reality, the number of calls we get reporting crime or a potential crime has fallen by 16 per cent, but we are not complacent and will always seek to prevent crimes from happening as we go about protecting our communities.”