Political party reveals election candidates

The Liberal Democrat candidates for the Northumberland County Council elections in May 2017 in wards covering areas of Morpeth have been announced.

Andrew Tebbutt, the current county councillor and town councillor for Kirkhill and Mayor of Morpeth, will be re-contesting his seat.

He is a councillor of many years’ experience and has taken up many issues on behalf of residents. He is vice chair of Abbeyfields First School Governors.

Alison Byard is standing for the Stobhill division. She has served as a town councillor for three years and was involved in fighting the appeal against the Barratt’s development for a site between Stobhill and Hepscott.

She represents the town council on the Mary Hollon Trust and is a participant observer on the board of Barnabas Safe and Sound.

Joan Tebbutt is well known to Morpeth residents for leading the fight against the Bellway (in Loansdean) and Barratt’s developments. She chairs the town council’s planning and transport committee and chaired the Morpeth Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group.

The former county councillor for Kirkhill, who also chair’s Morpeth First School Governors, is standing in the Morpeth North ward.

Standing for the Pegswood division is David Woodard, who was the county councillor for Pegswood for five years until May 2013 and has served on three parish councils in Northumberland since 1987 (currently a Pegswood Parish Council member). He is President of the Northumberland Association of Local Councils.