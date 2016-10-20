Popular fashion store open for business

Hundreds of shoppers turned out last week to be among the first in the queue at the launch of the Next store in Morpeth.

The 11,200 sq ft outlet was officially opened by town Mayor Coun Andrew Tebbutt.

The company is the final retailer to open in the new development, which has been built on the former Morrisons site in Stanley Terrace. The others are Pets at Home and Home Bargains.

About 40 new jobs have been created at the Next store in Morpeth.