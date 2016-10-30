Prison staff put best feet forward

A group of 10 people who work at HMP Northumberland in Acklington put their best foot forward to raise money for Children in Need.

The education staff from Novus, which provides education, training and employability services for offenders in prisons, walked from Craster to Amble – a total of about 16 miles. More than £400 has been raised, with a few more donations still to be collected.

Organiser Karen Robinson said: “I thought it would be a good activity to raise a decent amount for Children in Need and to promote fitness at work. We had slightly miserable weather, but we had a really good time.

“We’re grateful to all those who sponsored us and made online donations and I would also like to thank the drivers who accompanied us on the day.”