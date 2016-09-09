Public events for Garden Village bid

The next stage of the controversial Garden Village project near Ponteland will formally get under way on Sunday.

An Enquiry by Design (EbD) for the plans for hundreds of new homes will include public events where residents can find out more about the proposals.

They will take place on Sunday (6.30pm to 9pm) and Monday, September 26 (7pm until 9pm) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Newcastle International Airport.

The EbD process also involves a three-day workshop that brings together community representatives, Northumberland County Council, relevant service providers, and The Dissington Estate – which owns the land where the proposed Garden Village would be located.

This will include discussions on a number of key master-planning topics such as connectivity, the natural environment and architectural design.

Richard Robson, chairman of The Dissington Estate, said: “It is tremendously exciting to be in a position to announce this first phase of what will be a comprehensive programme of public engagement.

“We are certain that the best way to ensure that Dissington Garden Village becomes a beautiful place to live, learn, and work, is by working together with local people to make sure the development works for the existing community.”

The results of the EbD, which is being run by The Prince’s Foundation for Building Community, will inform the design of the Garden Village.

Concerns have been raised about the scheme by Ponteland councillors and organisations.