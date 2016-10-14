Public meeting about Stobhill scheme

A public meeting about the streetscape project in the Stobhill area of Morpeth will be held on Thursday, October 20, from 5.30pm at St Aidan’s Parish Hall in Shields Road.

The speaker will be campaigner Sarah Gayton, who is opposed to ‘shared space’.

She made the film ‘Sea of Change – Walking into Trouble’ on the problems experienced by blind and disabled people trying to access such schemes across Britain, which was presented at the House of Lords in 2013.

The works in the Shields Road/First Avenue/Jobling Crescent area, which were due to start on October 3, were postponed for more consultation after safety concerns were raised by residents and members of the Northumberland Low Vision Action Group.

Stobhill town councillors Alison Byard and Johnny Wearmouth and local resident Rachael Hogg have organised the meeting.