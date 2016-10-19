Pupils learn more about council services and role of councillors

More than 200 pupils took part in an interactive session with local councillors at County Hall, Morpeth, to mark Local Democracy Week.

Students aged nine to 18 from schools across Northumberland flocked into the council chamber over two days to take part in the event, which included a live e-voting session, a question and answer session with local councillors and a presentation about democracy, careers in democratic services and the Northumberland’s Youth Cabinet.

Councillors Richard Dodd, Brian Gallacher, Alan Sambrook, Bernard Pidcock, Heather Cairns, Scott Dickinson, Anne Dale, Gavin Jones, John Woodman and Liz Simpson joined students in the chamber to answer pupils’ questions about local democracy, elections, council services and more.

Coun Scott Dickinson, business chairman at Northumberland County Council, said: “These Local Democracy Week activities will hopefully encourage young people to voice their opinions on things that interest or affect them and help them to understand the role of the council and our councillors.

“We had some fantastic questions from the students and it was great to see them enthusiastic to get involved in local issues.”

King Edward VI School in Morpeth, Dr Thomlinson Middle School in Rothbury, and James Calvert Spence College in Amble, were among the schools that sent pupils to County Hall.