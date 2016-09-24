Pupils raise excellent total during African choir’s visit

An energetic and vibrant choir from Uganda has returned to Morpeth.

This is the eighth visit to Northumberland and other locations in the North East for the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir as part of its three-month UK trip.

A picture taken during one of the Pearl of Africa�Childrens Choir workshops at the Chantry and Newminster schools in Morpeth on Monday.

Its members spent a day at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools and Technology Colleges in Morpeth on Monday and they will also be going to first schools in the town.

The final 2016 concert in the county for the choir, also well known for their colourful costumes, will be next Saturday at Morpeth Methodist Church.

The young people, who vary in ages from eight years old and are being accompanied by some of their teachers, sing uplifting spiritual songs in close harmony. Their performances also feature plenty of energetic dancing and rhythmic drumming.

On Monday, they did an assembly performance for both middle schools, and ran workshops for classes and an afternoon workshop for the joint schools choir.

This particular visit culminated in an evening performance that took place at Chantry. It included some joint pieces with the Newminster and Chantry school choir.

The tour is organised by the charity Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd, which supports the six non-government Molly and Paul Child Care Foundation Schools in south west Uganda.

Both schools held a non-uniform day on Monday in aid of the choir. Pupils wore the colours of the Ugandan flag – black, red, yellow and white.

Many donations were made and the two schools raised more than £3,000 for the charity.

Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader for the creative arts at Chantry and Newminster, said: “This was a truly fantastic, humbling and memorable experience for everyone involved.

“Thank you so much to The Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir and all the organisers for providing our pupils with wonderful performances, workshops and memories and thank you also to everyone who donated money to the charity.”

Choir members are drawn from pupils at the six schools in Uganda, which provide education, shelter and healthcare for approximately 2,000 young people, many of whom are orphaned or otherwise destitute.

The church concert on Saturday, October 1, will be a ticketed event and free tickets (those who attend will instead be urged to make a donation) can be obtained directly from the church office or call the team between Monday and Friday on 01670 511078.

In addition, refreshments and a range of attractive African crafts will be available.

The choir will also perform at Heighley Gate on Tuesday (September 27) at intervals between 11am and 2.30pm.

For more information about the charity, visit www.pearlofafrica.org.uk