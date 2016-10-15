Pupils stay quiet to help fund grand chair

Grange View Church of England First School pupils in the grand new reading chair.

Grange View Church of England First School pupils in the grand new reading chair.

A new addition to promote reading at Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station is proving very popular.

Ashley Borley, a parent who is a carpenter, made the grand chair with his son’s assistance. Funding was provided by Friends of Grange View and a sponsored silence by pupils raised £327 for the finishing touches.

The fabric was then picked, foam ordered and a seamstress commissioned to do the work.

