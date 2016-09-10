Purchase key-rings at society for charity

Leeds Building Society in Morpeth is supporting Jeans for Genes Day this month by promoting a fund-raising item.

The branch in Bridge Street is offering SpongeBob SquarePants key-rings for a suggested donation of £2, until Friday, September 30.

Funds from the sales of this year’s official Jeans for Genes Day merchandise will go to the charity Genetic Disorders UK.

Victoria Sleight, Leeds Building Society’s Morpeth branch manager, said: “It’s terrific news that we are continuing our long-standing and successful relationship with Jeans for Genes Day (which will take place on September 23).

“We are confident the key-rings will prove popular with our customers in Morpeth throughout September.”

Caroline Harding, chief executive of Genetic Disorders UK, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant that Leeds Building Society is getting behind the campaign.

“One in 25 children in the UK are born with a genetic disorder and these funds will go towards the vital care and support that these children urgently need.”