Raise issues with police

News from Northumbria Police

The Northumbria Police surgeries in the week ahead includes one at Belsay Shop, The Arcade.

It will take place on Saturday between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Residents will be able to raise any crime or anti-social behaviour issues currently happening in their community with officers from their local neighbourhood police team.

