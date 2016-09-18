Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Longhorsley: Macdonald Hotels and Resorts Ltd, Dormy House staff accommodation building, Linden Hall, demolition of existing building and proposed development of three executive residential dwellings.

Matfen: Mr Ken Pickering, Fairspring, Ryal, proposed erection of a single storey conservatory to the front of the main house.

Morpeth: Mr and Mrs Steven Brown, 5 Rectory Park, Deuchar Park, alterations to ground floor entrance lobby and playroom, and construction of two new first floor bedrooms, en-suite and study;

Ponteland: Mrs Paddy Palin, 3 Fairney Edge, proposed single storey kitchen/sunroom extension; Mr David Thompson, 4 West Road, erection of two pitched roof dormer windows to the rear elevation to provide habitable residential accommodation; Mr Andrew Watson, land north of 82 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application in relation to five beech (Fagus sylvatica) trees, Tree 1 – remove as part of site management and in the interests of health and safety, Tree 2 – prune tree to provide 3m clearance from the position of the proposed building, crown clean to remove the deadwood, crossing/rubbing branches as well as any structurally compromised limbs, and the remaining canopy should be subject to a 10 per cent density thin to allow improved light penetration, Tree 3 – prune tree to provide 3m clearance from the position of the proposed building, crown lift to 5m over the garden, crown clean to remove the deadwood, crossing/rubbing branches as well as any structurally compromised limbs, and the remaining canopy should be subject to a 10 per cent density thin to allow improved light penetration, Tree 4 – crown lift to 5m over the garden, crown clean to remove the deadwood, crossing/rubbing branches as well as any structurally compromised limbs, and the remaining canopy should be subject to a 10 per cent density thin to allow improved light penetration, Tree 5 – same works as Tree 4; Ms Clare Stephenson, land north east of The Old Byre, North Road, erection of a residential dwelling within the grounds of Eland Green Farm.