Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr Jonathan Taylor, Mill House (U9014 Coal Burn junction to Harnham junction), proposed single storey extension to create kitchen living area.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Kevin Clark, Heddon Mill Farm, outline planning application including access, with all other matters reserved, for the re-development of previously developed land for the construction of up to eight detached dwellings.

Matfen: Matfen Hall LLP, land west of Tilehouse Plantation, Millers Lane, erection of 30 holiday lodges with associated access and landscaping, creation of passing places on Millers Lane and construction of underpass below C342.

Mitford: Mr and Mrs Weir, The Cottage, Threeways, Tranwell Woods, demolition of existing bungalow to enable the erection of a new two-storey dwelling; Mr Richard Gill, The Plough Inn, tree preservation order application to fell one ash tree – the tree could be replaced by re-planting at an alternative location within the grounds of The Plough.

Morpeth: Mr Gavin Milroy, 28 High Park, Deuchar Park, ground floor alternations and extension to the rear, extension to provide first floor bathroom and bedrooms with pitched roof and provision of first floor balcony at the rear; Mr Jonathan Yeouart, 5 Maritime Place, proposed two-storey kitchen and bedroom addition to the rear of the property.

Ponteland: Ms Clare Stephenson, land north east of The Old Byre, North Road, erection of residential dwelling in the grounds of Eland Green Farm; Mr John Wigham, 3 Pembroke Drive, Darras Hall, new gate and 1.8m high piers set back 2m from the back of pavement and new hedge; Mr Rob Miller (Northumberland College), Kirkley Hall Stables, Kirkley, demolition of existing equestrian facility and associated classroom and construction of new facility, including new indoor arena, outdoor arena, classrooms, office, stables and car park; Mr Richard Allen, Smallburn House, proposed two-car garage with external log store and proposed equestrian menage arena.

Stannington: Northumberland County Council, Stannington First School, detached classroom extension.