Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Miss Lindsey Tindal, 81 Station Road, North Broomhill, proposed garden room extension to front of property, proposed rear extension to form porch and WC and proposed first floor extension above existing kitchen to form bedroom.

Hartburn: Mr James Cookson, land north east of Temple Thornton Farm, creation of new building – pole barn to be used for agricultural storage.

Heddon on the Wall: Mrs Rita Tulip, 2 Keepers Cottage (road from Towne Gate to Tulips Yard), proposed subdivision of property and rear extension.

Morpeth: Mr Ian Laing, 30 Heathfield, Stobhill Grange, two-storey extension above existing garage to form bedroom, including widening of existing garage, and the existing garage to also be lengthened forward, with first floor extension projecting forward above the garage at the front of the house – in addition, extend the ground floor forward at the front and build a two-storey extension at the rear for bedroom.

Ponteland: Mr Nigel Mills, Ponteland Golf Club, 53 Bell Villas, installation of a WC on golf course; Mr B. Lennie, 9 Birney Edge, Darras Hall, proposed works to comprise of internal alterations to make the bathrooms and access suitable for wheelchair use, in addition extend the south east corner of bedroom two by 1.19 sq m; Mrs Jane Peters, Squirrel Haven, Medburn, tree preservation order application – crown lift two ash trees to 5m, crown reduce one Cherry tree to 2m (30 per cent), fell one cherry tree and crown lift two sycamore trees to 5m; Mr Collier, 43 West Road, proposed boundary change and provision of parking.

Stannington: Northumberland County Council, Pupil Referral Unit, Hepscott Park, single storey extension to rear of pupil referral unit comprising of a classroom, res room, group room, kitchen and toilet facilities, replacement of all external windows and doors throughout existing building of pupil referral unit and replacement of existing external window with door opening to rear of building.

Widdrington Village: Mr and Mrs S. McLachlan, land south of Old Smithy, erection of three dwellings.