Range of planning proposals lodged with county council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Mr Martin Douglas, 8 St John’s Estate, South Broomhill, proposed two-storey rear and side extensions, with a single storey rear extension.

Ellington and Linton: EE Limited, land south east of 5 East Moor Farm Cottages, Ellington, 20m high telecommunications column with six sector antennas (19m to centre line), two dishes pole mounted above the antennas (21m to centre line), four ground based cabinets and ancillary equipment within a 6mx6m chain-link fenced compound.

Pesgwood: Mrs Stephanie Allsopp, 57 Castle Way, proposed single storey side extension with tiled pitched roof.

Ponteland: Mr Mike Thompson, 29 Crossfell, Darras Hall, proposed two-storey side extension, front elevation works, with two bay windows and pitched roofs over, and new roof over main house; Mr George Cooper, Plot 7, Hayworth Croft, The Avenue, Medburn, variation of condition 2 pursuant to planning permission 16/01437/FUL – move the house to the north to enable inclusion of a pumping station on site to dispose of the foul water; Ms Lynne Brown, 1 Peel House, Main Street, tree preservation order application in relation to four beech trees – crown reduce trees one and two to allow 1.5m clearance from building, removal of large scaffold limb on tree three that is showing evidence of decay and cavity pocket and removal of small limb on tree four that is overhanging the car park; Mr Leslie MacCabe, 24 Stonehaugh Way, Darras Hall, removal of existing front gable roof and replace it with new 45 degree pitch roof, including three dormer windows to front elevation and four Velux roof lights to rear elevation, construction of a rear infill extension and rear extension. Mr Chris Guilbert, Gin-Gang, Callerton Home Farm, Callerton Hall Drive, High Callerton, proposed addition of six windows to existing dwelling.

Stamfordham: Mr and Mrs Brown, land north of Silver Hill Farm, Dalton, proposed change of use (agricultural land to equestrian) to construct stables and menage. Mr and Mrs Gormanley, Swinburne Arms, 31 North Side, retrospective application – marquee for functions.