Read all about why Jamie is raising big total

A paperboy from Widdrington Station is making some news himself as he is close to reaching his fund-raising target for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Earlier this year, Jamie Rams-haw signed up to take part in a Camps International summer 2017 expedition in Cambodia.

Since then, he has been working towards the £3,700 total he needs to be among the group of 20 young people that will be doing a range of activities over a four-week period in the south east Asia country.

As well as bringing in funds through organising coffee mornings and washing cars, among other things, the 15-year-old got a newspaper delivery job at the McColls shop in Ashington. He has so far raised more than £2,800.

Jamie said that he found out about the Cambodia experience when representatives from Camps International did an assembly at the school he attends, James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

He added: “It’s a good time in my life to do something like this and as things are going well with the fund-raising, I’m really looking forward to the expedition.

“I’ll find out the full itinerary in December, but I do already know that it will involve a four-day rainforest trek, voluntary work in local communities, including schools, and getting to see some spectacular sights such as Buddhist temples.

“My grandad (Gordon Oliver) gets his paper at McColls and he told me that a delivery vacancy was available. The staff at the shop have been incredible and they’ve held raffles to help with the fund-raising.”

Visit gofundme.com/cam bodia-expedition-2tq9sj8 to make a donation.