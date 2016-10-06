Reports of adults at risk rise in past year

New admissions were restricted because of safeguarding issues at eight care homes in Northumberland in the past year.

Three of those affected in 2015/16 were part of a group where there were concerns about leadership and the suspension was enforced by the council. This suspension was still in place as of March 31.

A further two homes had their registration temporarily suspended by the Care Quality Commission due to concerns about the quality and safety of the service.

Meanwhile, the number of Adult Concern Notifications was almost the same last year (4,782) as in 2014/15 (4,795).

However, there were 908 Safeguarding Referrals during 2015/16, 20 per cent higher than the previous year (754 referrals in 2014/15) and, of these, 54 per cent were assessed as requiring an investigation.

Plus, the council was approached to authorise 2,070 cases under the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards in 2015/16 compared to 1,354 cases in 2014/15.

There were no cases referred for consideration for Serious Case Review.