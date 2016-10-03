Retailer stands proud

Equestrian-orientated retailer Horse Direct, based in Heddon-on-the-Wall, has won a BETA Best Stand Award at the Festival of British Eventing.

The awards were held on the Princess Royal’s Gatcombe Park estate, in Gloucestershire.

Owner Sean Whiting, who was helped at the event by his son Charlie and retail assistant Rebecca Storey, said: “Gatcombe is a long way for us to travel, but it’s a show where people come to shop so it was important to be there.”

The Whiting family’s online and tradestand business is an offshoot of its retail store, Houghton Country.