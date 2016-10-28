Same-price model for leisure centres

A new pricing structure across all Active Northumberland’s leisure centres in the county has been announced.

The company says leisure centre users will benefit from a range of better-value admission charges where the cost is the same, whichever venue they visit.

As part of a £40million programme of improvements, county-wide simpler pricing is being implemented on November 1, in which the value gets better the more you use the centres.

Children will still enjoy reduced admission and the upper age limit has been extended to 18.

Users on a range of welfare payments who cannot afford the full cost will also be eligible for concessionary prices.

The thinking behind the changes is that the company believes the current system of dozens of different prices being charged by similar centres was unfair to users who ended up paying more than others.

Lorraine Dewison, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “These changes will ensure our fantastic leisure facilities will be available to everyone all over this great county in a fairer, easy-to-understand way.”

“As the body running leisure centre services for the county council, we want to protect, maintain and improve the venues, despite a national picture of financial cutbacks.”

However, one user of the Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth told the Herald: “It is unfair that a half hour 1-2-1 swim lesson for children is going up from £15 to £20 at a leisure centre that has not been refurbished.”

Further details will be available at www.activenorthumberland.org.uk from November 1.

Customers can also contact Active Northumberland on 01670 542222.