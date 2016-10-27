Sanderson’s new salon

Well-known North East hairdresser Kwok Luy has chosen Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade to open his new salon.

Kwok was trained at Tony and Guy and has more than 20 years’ experience in hairdressing – he also specialises in colouring techniques. He has been on the look-out for the right location for his own business and has just opened his stunning salon on the first floor of Davison House at Sanderson Arcade.

Kwok said: “I am delighted to have opened my first salon here at Sanderson Arcade. It is a lovely centre and we have had lots of great feedback from customers about the look and feel of our new salon.”