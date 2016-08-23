Scheme for stretch of A196

Road safety improvements are set to be introduced on the stretch of the A196 between Morpeth and Guide Post.

Speed restrictions, new signs, road markings and other measures will be installed by Northumberland County Council.

It agreed to bring forward its plans following on-going safety concerns and fatal accidents on the road.

The scheme will include introducing a 50mph speed limit for the whole length of the road between Stobhill and Guide Post, as well as on the connecting roads to Bothal and Hepscott, and additions to the road surface such as studs.

Details of the design are now being finalised and the work is scheduled to be carried out during this financial year.

Coun Glen Sanderson, whose ward covers a section of the road, said: “I have been calling for safety improvement works to this notorious stretch of road for years and am pleased remedial works will finally be getting under way.

“This is a busy A-road that carries thousands of vehicles every day and the work should improve safety for all who use it.”

The measures will focus particularly on the two junctions at Dunces Houses, at the turning onto the U6013 to Hepscott, and also at the double junction at Shadfen Farm Mews – the junctions with the C132 to Hepscott and the C131 to Bothal.

The aim is for the speed restrictions to be in place by Christmas.

The other section of the stretch of road is in the ward of the council’s deputy leader, Dave Ledger, who said: “Whilst the road layout may not have contributed to the fatal accidents in the area, they have meant renewed calls for attention to road safety.

“I look forward to seeing the scheme implemented soon.”