School raises funds for children’s charity

Anne Guy, a local Save the Children volunteer, receives the cheque from a group of KEVI students. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Anne Guy, a local Save the Children volunteer, receives the cheque from a group of KEVI students. Picture by Jane Coltman.

0
Have your say

Summer fund-raising at Morpeth’s high school continued with a collection for Save the Children. Pupils and staff support a range of good causes throughout the school year.

Anne Guy, a local volunteer for the charity that supports both emergency and long-term projects which help children across the world, is pictured receiving a cheque for £463.60 from King Edward VI School students Lizzie Mironova, Josh Miller and Rachael Higgott.

Back to the top of the page