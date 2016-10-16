School set to take off under new owners

Pilot training and testing specialist PTT Aviation has acquired the flight training organisation at Newcastle International Airport.

Northumbria Flying School, which moved to its current airport base near Prestwick in the Ponteland area in 1935, is the oldest flying school in the country in continuous existence.

Owned by North East-based business jet company Naljets, PTT’s aircraft include helicopters and single and twin prop planes, as well as access to business class private jets.

It aims to further develop and expand its current private and commercial flight training offers across three sites – it has also purchased the training organisation at Durham Tees Valley Airport and training facility at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Craig McLeod, managing director of Naljets and PTT Aviation, said: “I learnt to fly at Northumbria Flying School and I have a strong emotional connection with it. I want to continue to build on its impressive history and I am honoured to have the chance to do so under the PTT brand, providing flight training in a safe and professional environment.

“We offer access to our expanded fleet, unrestricted airspace and a modular training programme that allows students to progress at a rate which suits them and the close proximity of each flying school gives us the flexibility and extended resource when it comes to instructor and aircraft allocation.

“Our objective is to make PTT the premier pilot training and testing facility in the UK by bringing together industry expertise, investment and a passion to succeed.”