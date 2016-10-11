Screen debut for film about Tanzania link

Invited guests enjoyed a preview screening of film celebrating an award-winning international partnership.

Novemba will be premiered at the Global Health Film Festival in London next month. It tells the story of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s link with Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) in Tanzania, which has included introducing laparoscopic (key-hole) surgery to the country.

The preview of the behind-the-scenes documentary – which follows the team as they perform the country’s first laparoscopic day-case operation, where the patient has the procedure and goes home the same day – took place at the Tyneside Cinema.

The patient who had the procedure to remove her gallbladder was so pleased with the outcome that she invited the surgeons, Northumbria’s Liam Horgan and Dr Kondo Chilonga from KCMC, to visit her at home to show them how well she was feeling and to thank them.

For more than 15 years, Northumbria’s volunteer teams have provided training and support to staff at KCMC to help them vastly improve patients’ experiences.

Mr Horgan said: “It is absolutely fantastic that the documentary captured this major event, which was a real revelation for the staff but, most of all, patients.

“To visit the woman’s house the next day and to see her utter joy was a sheer delight and this epitomised everything that the link is about and why I became a doctor.”

To view a short trailer of the film, visit https://vimeo.com/172124024