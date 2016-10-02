Self-help guide is highly commended at national awards

A health organisation’s self-help guide about domestic violence and abuse for people with learning disabilities has received national praise.

The Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) booklet was recently highly commended in the British Medical Association Patient Information Awards 2016 Easy Read category.

The guide, titled Domestic Violence and Abuse – Easy Read Information, was specially designed by clinicians and people with learning disabilities themselves to be easily understood.

Using simple language and pictures, it offers advice on how to recognise if you are a victim and who can help.

NTW provides mental health and disability services. Its Patient Information Centre manager, Karen O’Rourke, said: “We are so pleased the booklet has been recognised as something that can really help people with learning disabilities.”

The document was adapted from a self-help guide written by Dr Lesley Maunder and Dr Lorna Cameron, consultant clinical psychologists who have experience working in this field.