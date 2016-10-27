Service in tribute to hero of Trafalgar

A traditional toast was raised to Morpeth’s own hero of Trafalgar last Friday.

Wreaths were laid at Morpeth Town Hall in memory of Vice-Admiral Lord Collingwood, who led the British fleet to victory at the famous sea battle more than 200 years ago.

Those present at the service raised a glass following a reading by Morpeth Mayor Andrew Tebbutt. He laid a wreath, as did Nigel Collingwood on behalf of the Collingwood family.

Collingwood’s ship, the Royal Sovereign, was first into battle on October 21, 1805. He saw the fleet to victory after the death of Lord Nelson.