Share ideas to help community

0
Have your say

The next meeting of Ponteland Community Partnership will take place next week.

Share your ideas, concerns and expectations for improving the quality of life in the community. All are welcome.

The meeting takes place at Ponteland Town Council offices, at 7pm, on Wednesday. Contact pontelandcommunitypartnership.co.uk or shirley@reevehill.plus.com

Back to the top of the page